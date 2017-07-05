Man Takes Himself to Local Hospital After Being Shot

A man walked into a Long Beach hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was shot near Orizaba Park Tuesday night, according to to authorities.



The 22-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to his lower body, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Delmy Hughes.



Authorities responded to the hospital at about 10:35PM on Tuesday, July 4th, where an investigation revealed the shooting may have happened near 14th Street and Orizaba Avenue, near Orizaba Park, officials said.



The investigation remains ongoing.