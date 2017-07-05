A man walked into a Long Beach hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was shot near Orizaba Park Tuesday night, according to to authorities.
The 22-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to his lower body, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Delmy Hughes.
Authorities responded to the hospital at about 10:35PM on Tuesday, July 4th, where an investigation revealed the shooting may have happened near 14th Street and Orizaba Avenue, near Orizaba Park, officials said.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Man Takes Himself to Local Hospital After Being Shot
A man walked into a Long Beach hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was shot near Orizaba Park Tuesday night, according to to authorities.