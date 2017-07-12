88 Pounds of Cocaine Seized, Canadian National Arrested Following Traffic Stop in Long Beach

Long Beach police seized nearly 90 pounds of cocaine and arrested a Canadian national during a traffic stop yesterday, authorities said.

Officers pulled over the vehicle near Cherry Avenue and Willow Street at about 11:46AM on Monday, July 10, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

“Officers requested assistance from additional units due to the driver acting nervous,” LBPD spokeswoman Delmy Hughes said.

Great job on a traffic stop by @LBPDEast patrol officers who requested Dope K9 Abbey to assist. Over 80 pounds of cocaine off the streets. pic.twitter.com/fyKqtbFol6 — LBPD Detectives (@LBPDDetectives) July 11, 2017

During the investigation, authorities searched the vehicle and requested the assistance of a drug-sniffing K9. A total of 88 pounds of cocaine were found in two large duffle bags that contained 35 “bricks” of cocaine, with each brick weighing two and a half pounds.

Police also arrested a 36-year-old man from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, authorities said.

He is being held on $1 million bail at Long Beach Jail and charged with possession for sale and transportation of cocaine.