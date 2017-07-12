Authorities Release Videos of Suspects Violently Robbing Victim; Public’s Help Needed to Identify

Video courtesy of LBPD.

Long Beach police have released a series of videos in hopes that the public can help in identifying two men suspected of violently robbing a 62-year-old woman in May, including punching her in the face and dragging her several feet.

The suspects are described as 20-25 years old with a dark complexion, standing at 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds.

The incident took place May 10 at 9:40PM, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD). The victim was walking near 9th Street and Linden Avenue when the two suspects approached her from behind.

“One of the suspects punched her in the face, causing her to fall to the pavement,” officials stated. “Once the victim was on the pavement, one of the suspects started dragging her several feet.”

Authorities said that during the assault one of the suspects took the victim’s cellphone and both suspects then immediately ran from the area.

The victim was treated by a doctor for non-life threatening injuries.

To see additional videos click here, here and here.

Robbery Detectives urge any residents or other witnesses, who may have witnessed the robbery, to contact Detective JJ Johnson at (562) 570-5731. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).