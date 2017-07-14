Two Men Convicted of Sex Trafficking of Underage Girl Sentenced to 5 and 10 Years in Prison

Two men were sentenced to prison today after pleading no contest to trafficking an underage girl in 2015, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge James D. Otto sentenced Michael Barnes, 35, to five years in state prison and Jamelvin Moore, 31, to 10 years in prison. Both defendants were also ordered to register as sex offenders for life.

Both men had pleaded no contest to one felony count of human trafficking of a minor with Moore also admitting that he was previously convicted of a second-degree robbery in 2005, according to the district attorney’s office.

In January 2015, Barnes and Moore posted a classified listing on a website advertising sex with a minor, according to Deputy District Attorney Troy Davis of the Victim Impact Program, who prosecuted the case.

“When police met with the underage girl, she disclosed the defendants directed her to have sex for money,” according to the prosecutor. “The victim then led authorities to a home, where police apprehended the two defendants.”

The case was investigated by the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).