Convicted Sex Offender Sentenced to Federal Prison for Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Child

After pleading guilty to attempted sex trafficking of a child, convicted sex offender Victor James Sporman from Long Beach was sentenced Monday morning to 10 years in federal prison.

Sporman, 47, was sentenced by United States District Judge James V. Selna for attempted sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl in exchange for $200. After the prison sentence, Sporman will be released on supervision for the remainder of his life.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) workforce conducted an undercover operation in Long Beach by posting an advertisement on Craigslist, a personal ad website, geared to lure people looking to engage in sexual relations with minors.

The investigation resulted in the case against Sporman.

According to court documentation, Sporman responded to the advertisement on October 26 last year via email and thereafter engaged in an array of text messages with an undercover agent staged as a 15-year-old girl.

Leading to their arranged encounter on Dec. 6, Sporman sent multiple photographs of himself, money and his genitals. Upon his arrest Sporman had about $200 in his possession and two condoms.

According to the official press release, Sporman was involved in identical conduct in 2008 when he was caught in another undercover sting trying to engage in sexual relations with a 13 year old.

Sporman was given every possible opportunity to address his sexual attraction to children, and he did nothing, prosecutors wrote in a memorandum, “instead, he continued to troll the internet looking for additional victims.”

The case against Sporman is an outcome of an investigation by HSI’s Los Angeles Human Smuggling and Trafficking Group, along with assistance from the Long Beach Police Department.