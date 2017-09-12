Man Sentenced to 41 Years to Life in Prison for Sexually Abusing and Killing Stepdaughter

A Long Beach man was sentenced yesterday to 41 years to life in state prison for sexually abusing then killing his 9-year-old stepdaughter in 2012.

On Monday Jacinto Trujillo, 36, pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and oral copulation with a child under the age of 10.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Trujillo admitted to an allegation that he used a razor blade during the commission of the murder.

Along with the prison sentence, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Gary J. Ferrari ordered Trujillo to register as a lifetime sex offender.

According to the Deputy District Attorney Kelly Kelley of the Victim Impact Program, who was the prosecutor for this case, Trujillo raised his 9-year-old stepdaughter since she was an infant.

On April 27, 2012, Trujillo and the girl were walking hand-in-hand near Woodruff Avenue and Willow Street, when he slashed the girl’s neck with a razor blade. According to the prosecutor, he then left the victim’s bleeding body in a nearby church parking lot.

Law enforcement responded to the scene finding Trujillo near the girl’s body.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant admitted to orally copulating the girl previously on multiple occasions prior to killing her.

Trujillo’s case was investigated by the Long Beach Police Department.