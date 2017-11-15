UPDATE: Compton Man Sentenced to Prison for Stabbing Girlfriend in Long Beach Hospital

UPDATE | A 31-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 17 years in state prison for attacking his girlfriend earlier this year in a Long Beach hospital, where she was a patient.

Lorenzo Darnell Moss Jr., of Compton, pleaded no contest September 27 to a felony count of injuring his girlfriend. He admitted an allegation that he used a knife during the commission of the crime.

Deputy District Attorney Kelly Kelley said Moss punched his girlfriend and stabbed her on her hands, arms and neck while visiting her at St. Mary Medical Center on March 28.

Moss fled on foot when the woman began screaming. A blood trail led police to the defendant, who was arrested near the hospital. He has remained behind bars since then.

City News Service contributed to this report.

PREVIOUSLY: Compton Man Pleads No Contest to Stabbing Girlfriend in Long Beach Hospital

9/28/17 at 10:04AM | A Compton man pleaded no contest Wednesday to assaulting his girlfriend multiple times while she was a patient at a Long Beach hospital in March.

Lorenzo Darnell Moss Jr., 30, pleaded no contest to the felony count and admitted a special allegation that he used a deadly and dangerous weapon, a knife, during the commission of the crime, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

The defendant also admitted he was previously convicted of second-degree robbery in 2009.

His sentencing is scheduled for October 16 at the Long Beach Superior Courthouse where he is expected to be sentenced to 17 years in state prison.

Officials said that on March 28, Moss Jr. went to visit his girlfriend at St. Mary Medical Center where she was a patient. During the visit, he punched her and stabbed her on her arms, hands and neck, according to Deputy District Attorney Kelly Kelley of the Victim Impact Program, who prosecuted the case. He fled the area when the victim began screaming.

Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) officials said at the time of the incident that a domestic dispute escalated to the stabbing. Officers were called to the scene and a blood trail led police to Moss Jr. who was then taken into custody a short distance from the hospital.