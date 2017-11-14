UPDATE: Long Beach Police Identify Suspects Involved in Murder of Carson Man

UPDATE | Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) Homicide detectives have identified three suspects in the October 7 murder of Deon Robinson, a Carson resident, the LBPD announced today.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday, November 7 and their cases were presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, November 8.

Brandon Vincent Davis was charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder and is being held at the Los Angeles County Jail on $4,040,000 bail; Darshay Holland was charged with one count of witness intimidation with a gang enhancement and is being held on $1,040,000 bail and Ricky Lee Vaughn was charged with one count of ex-felon with a handgun with a gang enhancement and is being held on $135,000 bail.

PREVIOUSLY: Weekend Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Wounded

10/9/17 at 11:46AM | A shooting just after midnight Saturday left one man dead and a second man injured in North Long Beach, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 12:05AM on Saturday, October 7 in the 1200 block of East 56th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

Arriving officers found both men in the street, officials said.

Carson resident Deon Robinson, 47, was struck in the torso and Long Beach paramedics determined he was dead at the scene. The second victim was struck in his lower body and hospitalized in serious but stable condition, according to authorities who identified him only as a 36-year-old Long Beach resident.

Police said a motive for the shooting is unknown and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the LBPD Homicide Detectives Todd Johnson, Adrian Garcia, and Don Collier at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).