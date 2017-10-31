Long Beach Man, Girlfriend Wanted in Connection to Double Homicide at Cambodia Town Liquor Store

Long Beach police are searching for a woman (pictured left) and her boyfriend, murder suspect Savanna Sok (pictured right), for their connection to a double murder on October 10. Photo courtesy of LBPD.

Long Beach police are searching for one of two men suspected of fatally gunning down two people at a liquor store in Cambodia Town earlier this month, officials said today.

Long Beach resident Savanna Sok, 30, is wanted in connection with the October 10 murders of Danny Bunthung, 21, and Dallas Som, 22. The pair, both of Long Beach, were fatally shot after a fight inside the S R Liquor & Market store on the corner of Anaheim Street and Walnut Avenue. Two men were also injured in that incident.

Officials describe Sok as a male Cambodian, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police also need the public’s help in locating Sok’s girlfriend who is considered a person of interest.

Detectives believe the couple may have fled to the San Bernardino/Redlands area. Sok should be considered armed and dangerous and no one should attempt to detain him, according to a release from the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

The second murder suspect was apprehended the morning of Thursday, October 26, officials said in a statement. Long Beach resident Morris Om, 30, was seen driving a silver Lexus near 59th Street and Walnut Avenue by patrol officers who attempted to stop him.

However, Om failed to stop and led police in a chase that ended at Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway when he struck another vehicle, according to officials. Om was taken into custody without incident and booked for murder and assault with a firearm on a person and is being held on $4 million bail at Long Beach City Jail.

Officials said that later the same day, officers served a search warrant at a home in the 5900 block of Walnut Avenue during which they arrested 27-year-old Tiffany Som of Long Beach (no relation to the victim). She was booked for accessory to murder and child endangerment and is being held on $100,000 bail at Long Beach City Jail.

There were also search warrants served that day at two residences in San Bernardino County, according to authorities, which resulted in the arrest of Sok’s 24-year-old sister, Brenda Sok of Redlands. She was booked for accessory to murder and was held on $2 million bail at Long Beach City Jail.

Authorities also announced that on October 30 they presented the case to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office and filed charges. They include: Savanna Sok, charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder with a “no bail warrant”; Morris Om, charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder with no bail posted; Tiffany Som, charged with one count of accessory to murder and one count of child endangerment with a $1.4 million bail; and Brenda Sok, charged with one count of accessory to murder with a $1 million bail.

Except for Savanna Sok, all the defendants are now being held at the Los Angeles County Jail.

Anyone who has information regarding their whereabouts, or the female’s identity, is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Shea Robertson and Oscar Valenzuela at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).