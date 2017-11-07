Man Stabbed Near Long Beach Boulevard and PCH

Long Beach police responded to reports of a fight near Long Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway around 10:30AM Monday morning that left one man stabbed.

The Long Beach Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. Police officers found that a dispute between two adult men had occurred, leaving the victim with stab wounds to his upper torso area, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria.

The suspect remains at large and the investigation remains ongoing.