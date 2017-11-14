Dispute Leads to Shooting At Senior Apartment Complex in Belmont Heights



An elderly man shot and wounded his neighbor after a dispute at a senior housing complex in Belmont Heights Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported on the 600 block of Redondo Avenue at 12:30PM.



The victim, a 67-year-old Long Beach man, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, said Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria.



The suspect, a 77-year-old Long Beach man, was taken into custody at the scene. A firearm was recovered.



“The preliminary investigation indicated the victim and suspect may have been involved in a dispute,” Chavarria said.



Anyone who may have information regarding the incident should contact the Gang Enforcement Section at (562) 570-7370. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).