Knife-Wielding Suspect on Blue Line Station Struck by Hit-and-Run Motorist While Fleeing Police

A knife-wielding man fleeing police near a Metro Blue Line station in Long Beach was hospitalized after he was struck by a hit-and-run motorist Sunday night.

Police originally responded to a call of a person with a knife at 11:15PM at the Willow Blue Line Station, at 2750 West American Way, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria.When officers arrived, they attempted to contact a man pointed out by several passengers at the location, she said, but the suspect fled on foot across Long Beach Boulevard. That is when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Long Beach Boulevard toward Willow Street. The motorist fled the scene.Long Beach paramedics transported the suspect to an area hospital and once medically cleared, he was booked for disturbance on the platform and obstruction, Chavarria said.A knife was recovered at the scene.Authorities are investigating the hit-and-run. No vehicle description is available at this time.