Long Beach Man Convicted of Fatally Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend

A Long Beach man was convicted last week of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend last year, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

Ngounsay Keo, 60, was found guilty on Thursday of second-degree murder and making criminal threats, both felony charges. Jurors also found true a knife allegation, a release stated.

Prosecutors said that on April 13 police found Keo armed with a knife when they responded to a home in the 1200 block of Stanley Avenue in Long Beach.

After being uncooperative, police said at the time that officers used non-lethal methods to subdue Keo, who had a self-inflicted stab wound. He was then transported to a local hospital.

Inside the residence, Keo discovered the body of Los Angeles resident Karina Duch, 40, in a bedroom. She had been stabbed to death, according to Deputy District Attorney Kelly Kelley of the Victim Impact Program, who prosecuted the case.

Authorities previously said that Keo and Duch were in a dating relationship for 23 years and had two children together.



Keo is scheduled to be sentenced December 11 at the Long Beach Superior Courthouse. He faces up to 19 years to life in state prison.