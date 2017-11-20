Man Charged with Stealing Diapers from Multiple Stores in Long Beach

A 23-year-old man was charged Friday with stealing diapers from several stores in Long Beach and leading police on a pursuit that ended in his arrest and resulted in the injury of a child.

Darrion Tyrone Parker of Los Angeles pleaded not guilty to eight felony counts, including six counts of second-degree robbery and one count each of fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s vehicle causing serious bodily injury and resisting an executive officer, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

Between December 2016 and November 2017, prosecutors said Parker, known as the “Diaper Bandit”, allegedly pilfered diapers with the threat of force from several Long Beach area super markets and retail stores.

On November 15, a store employee reportedly confronted the defendant in the parking lot about stealing merchandise before Parker fled the location.

“Authorities were notified and a police pursuit began,” prosecutors said. “During the chase, Parker allegedly crashed his vehicle into another car and severely injured a 6-year-old passenger.”

After the crash, Parker reportedly tried to flee on foot but was ultimately detained and taken into custody.

He is scheduled to return to court on November 29 for a prehearing conference at the Long Beach Superior Courthouse.

If convicted as charged, Parker faces a maximum possible sentence of 18 years in state prison.