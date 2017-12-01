Pair Charged with Allegedly Robbing Woman of Purse in Belmont Shore

Two men were charged today for allegedly robbing a female motorist’s purse in Belmont Shore in October, the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) announced.

Servando Hernandez, 23, of South Gate and Wuilver Yovani Flores, 26, of Los Angeles were each charged with one count of robbery by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said the robbery happened October 1 at 10:00PM in the 5200 block of East Second Street, with police initially responding to a call of a screaming female.

“The preliminary investigation found that a suspect, armed with a handgun, approached the victim, and demanded her property,” authorities said in a statement. “The suspect grabbed the victim’s purse and fled to an awaiting vehicle.”

The victim, who police described only as a female motorist, did not sustain injuries.

Officials declined to provide further details on the incident.

Through their investigation, detectives discovered that some of the loss was used at a convenience store in the city of Los Angeles and after reviewing the video footage, they were able to identify the suspects, an LBPD release stated.

On November 28, detectives arrested Hernandez at his home in the 10000 block of San Anselmo Avenue in South Gate where they also executed a search warrant and recovered evidence, including a loaded handgun.

Detectives arrested Flores a day later at his home in the 7900 block of Morton Avenue in Los Angeles and recovered evidence related to the robbery while executing a search warrant.

Both suspects are being held at Long Beach City Jail with Hernandez’ bail set at $50,000 and Flores’ bail set at $85,000. Officials said Flores also had $35,000 in outstanding warrants for charges related to narcotics and traffic violations.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Robbery Detective JJ Johnson at (562) 570-5731. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).