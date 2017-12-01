Murder Charges  

Man Pleads Not Guilty to Allegedly Fatally Shooting One, Injuring Another

A 28-year-old man pleaded not guilty yesterday to fatally shooting a man in Long Beach and injuring another in a gang-related incident in October.

Story continued below.
S P O N S O R

Brandon Vincent Davis is charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder—along with gun discharge and gang allegations—stemming from the shooting that happened just after midnight October 7 in the 1200 block of East 56th Street.

 

The incident left Carson resident Deon Robinson, 47, dead at the scene and a second victim, identified only as a 36-year-old Long Beach resident, injured.

Davis was arrested November 7 by Long Beach police along with Darshay Holland, 28, and Ricky Lee Vaughn, 25. Holland is charged with witness intimidation and Vaughn is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. They are also facing a gang allegation.

The three defendants are due back in a Long Beach courtroom January 17.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Share this:

NEVER MISS A STORY

Latest Comment