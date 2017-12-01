Man Pleads Not Guilty to Allegedly Fatally Shooting One, Injuring Another

A 28-year-old man pleaded not guilty yesterday to fatally shooting a man in Long Beach and injuring another in a gang-related incident in October.

Brandon Vincent Davis is charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder—along with gun discharge and gang allegations—stemming from the shooting that happened just after midnight October 7 in the 1200 block of East 56th Street.

The incident left Carson resident Deon Robinson, 47, dead at the scene and a second victim, identified only as a 36-year-old Long Beach resident, injured.

Davis was arrested November 7 by Long Beach police along with Darshay Holland, 28, and Ricky Lee Vaughn, 25. Holland is charged with witness intimidation and Vaughn is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. They are also facing a gang allegation.

The three defendants are due back in a Long Beach courtroom January 17.

City News Service contributed to this report.