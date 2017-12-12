San Pedro Pair Charged in Connection with Multiple Store Robberies in Long Beach

A San Pedro man and woman were charged Monday in connection with multiple armed robberies in Long Beach this year.

Anthony Montez, 48, was charged with five counts of robbery and is being held in county jail on $310,000 bail. He also had a $30,000 outstanding warrant for theft-related charges.

Meleny Ann Rivera, 35, was charged with three counts of robbery and is being held in Long Beach City Jail on $150,000 bail.

Between July 27 and November 20, an armed robbery took place in the 2000 block of Pacific Avenue and another robbery in the 900 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to a release from the Long Beach Police Department.

“The preliminary investigation indicated that the suspects, armed with a handgun or a knife, would enter the stores and remove several articles of clothing,” officials stated. “As the employees approached the suspects, the suspects pointed a handgun or knife at the clerks, fleeing the locations with the clothing.”

No employees were injured.

Detectives were able to identify the suspects through video footage and on December 7 they arrested the pair at their residence in the 300 block of West Sepulveda Street in the LA community of San Pedro. During the execution of a search warrant detectives recovered a pellet gun, a knife and more than 800 articles of clothing.

Both suspects are believed to have committed similar robberies in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Robbery Detective Parkhill at (562) 570-5535. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).