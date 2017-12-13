CSULB Police Ask for Public’s Help in Identifying Sexual Harassment Suspect

Cal State Long Beach police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly harassed and groped female students on campus during surveys on sexuality he claimed were for a class.

The suspect, who identified himself as Aaron to the victims, is described as a Hispanic man in his twenties.

Authorities said the man would approach female students and ask them to complete a sexuality survey for his abnormal psychology class. The suspect would be cordial and inform the participants that the verbal question-and-answer survey was voluntary.

“As the survey progresses the questions become more sexual in nature leading the participants to feel uncomfortable and ultimately suspicious of the subject’s intent,” officials said.

The University Police Department (UPD) first alerted the campus of the incidents in an email sent out Saturday. Since then, officials said they received additional calls that the suspect reportedly engaged in physical contact, touching two females inappropriately.

“Two of the female subjects have reported that he touched their breasts,” officials said in an email to the campus on Monday.

By following some simple strategies, you can significantly reduce the chances of being attacked. Each person needs to take every opportunity presented to him or her to avoid becoming a victim.



Authorities have provided the following tips to “Reduce Your Risk”:

If you encounter this subject call University Police.

Stay Alert, tuned-in to your surroundings and walk with a purpose.

Be assertive and demonstrate reluctance to share personal information or engage in surveys that are sexual in nature.

Walk in well-lit areas; stay away from alleys.

Avoid walking alone and use the Community Service Officer Program for Escorts or the buddy system.

If harassed or assaulted, scream for help and run to safety.

Call University Police at (562) 985-4101 if you see any suspicious activity or people and 911 for emergencies.



Anyone with information about this reported incident is encouraged to contact UPD Detectives by telephone at (562) 985-4101, or if you wish, provide information through the UPD Tip Line at (562) 986- 5131.