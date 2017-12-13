Long Beach Man Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Young Female Relative

A 47-year-old Long Beach man was sentenced Monday to 31 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting his young female relative over a two-year period.

Johnny Lawrence Johnson was convicted November 9 of four counts of lewd acts on a child younger than 14 and two counts of having sex with a child 10 or younger, all felonies, according to Orange County Deputy District Attorney Rick Zimmer.

Johnson began assaulting the girl when she would visit him in the Long Beach area in the summers of 2013 and 2014 from Texas where she was living at the time. She was 9 and 10 years old then, Zimmer said.

Prior to the March 12, 2015, incident at Disneyland the defendant was living with the girl and her family, Zimmer said.

