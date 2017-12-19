Six Drivers Arrested During Saturday DUI Checkpoint

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD)’s Traffic Section conducted a DUI/Drivers License Checkpoint on Saturday night, which resulted in one suspect being arrested for illegal drugs and five cited and arrested for driving without a license or a suspended/revoked license, the LBPD announced.

The checkpoint was located at Anaheim Street and Daisy Avenue between 6:00PM and 2:00AM. Below are statistics related to Saturday’s checkpoint:

1,170 vehicles through checkpoint

242 drivers screened

1 suspect arrested for illegal drugs (possession/transportation/sales)

5 drivers cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked

12 drivers cited for being unlicensed

14 citations issued for unsafe driving

The LBPD places checkpoints in locations with the greatest opportunity to achieve drunk and drugged driving deterrence, while providing the greatest safety for officers and the public.

Due to an increase in drug-impaired crashes statewide, the LBPD is supporting a new effort from the Office of Traffic Safety, “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” Studies have shown that 30 percent of California drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems, while a study of active drivers showed more tested positive for drugs that may impair driving (14 percent) than did for alcohol (7.3 percent). Of the drugs, marijuana was prevalent at 7.4 percent, according to the LBPD.

Drivers can use the free Designated Driver VIP (DDVIP) mobile app for Android or iPhone, which helps find bars and restaurants offering free incentives for the designated sober driver. The app also assists with finding a ride from Uber, Lyft or Curb.

On Thursday, the LBPD will conduct DUI Saturation Patrol as part of its holiday enforcement campaign.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reminding everyone to ‘Report Drunk Driver – Call 9-1-1’.