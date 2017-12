A man was injured when he was struck during a shooting in Long Beach on Tuesday.

Police responded to the shooting at 2:30AM in the 300 block of West Pacific Coast Highway where they located the victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his upper torso, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria.

Long Beach paramedics transported him to a local hospital in stable condition.

Authorities are investigating the shooting and gang-related, Chavarria said.