Long Beach Police Release Video of Suspect Wanted in Connection to Auto Burglary

Long Beach police today released surveillance footage of a man suspected of taking $15,000 worth of jewelry from a vehicle in the city’s Rancho Estates neighborhood.

The auto burglary was reported at 8:05AM on December 11 in the 3000 block of Stevely Avenue.

“The victim parked her vehicle in her driveway the night before after returning home from a business function, leaving her inventory inside the car,” police officials stated. “The next morning, she discovered the car window was broken and over $15,000 in jewelry was taken. The loss was in plastic bags and plastic containers.”

The suspect, seen in the first video clip, is described as 20 to 30 years old, tall with a slim build and a buzzed haircut. He was wearing a gray zip-up hoodie and black pants at the time of the incident.

A vehicle seen in the second video clip is believed to be involved in the incident, authorities said. It is described as a white four-door Acura TL with a sunroof.

Long Beach Police Department Auto Theft Detectives urge any residents or other witnesses who may have witnessed the robbery to contact Detective Roberson at (562) 570-7362. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).