Long Beach Auto Body Shop Fire Caused by Arsonist, Officials Say

An auto body shop that caught fire in the city’s Washington neighborhood early Thursday morning was caused by arson, according to the Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD).

The fire happened at 4:03AM in the 300 block of West Pacific Coast Highway. When firefighters arrived they saw smoke and flames in front of the shop. The fire was put out by 4:13AM.

A destructive device thrown against the building started the fire.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Arson Hotline at (562) 570-2582.

City News Service contributed to this report. 

