18-Year-Old Charged After Allegedly Striking Man and Killing His Parrot

An 18-year-old man was charged today with striking a man and killing the victim’s parrot Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Edward Cervantes pleaded not guilty to a felony count of animal cruelty and a misdemeanor county of battery. His bail was set at $20,000.

The alleged crime took place on December 26 at a home where Cervantes was staying at for several months in the 1300 block of East Ocean Boulevard in Alamitos Beach.

“Cervantes allegedly had an exchange with his host and struck him several times,” prosecutors said. “The defendant then reportedly assaulted and killed the host's yellow-headed Amazon parrot.”

Long Beach police located the defendant soon after the attack and took him into custody.

Cervantes faces up to three years and six months in jail if convicted as charged. He is due back in court January 8 for a pre-preliminary hearing at the Long Beach Courthouse.

Above, left: stock photo of a yellow-headed Amazon parrot.