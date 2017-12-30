UPDATE: Gunman, Victims Were Employees at Bixby Knolls Law Office

Photos by Stephanie Rivera.

UPDATE | Two men were killed during a shooting at a law office in Bixby Knolls this afternoon, including the suspected gunman, during what authorities called a workplace violence incident.

A third man was shot but is expected to survive, said Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokesman Sgt. Brad Johnson.

The victim transported himself to a local hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Police responded to multiple calls of a shooting at 2:25PM in the 300 block of San Antonio Drive. When officers arrived they found two men dead inside the business, Johnson said. The suspected gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

A handgun was found at the scene.

All three men are employees of the law firm, Johnson said.

Photos by Adrian Liwanag.

12/29/17 at 3:33PM | Police have confirmed at least two people, including the gunman, are dead following a shooting at a Bixby Knolls law office earlier today.

According to police, the shooting occurred at the law offices of Larry H. Parker in the 300 block of East San Antonio Drive in the Bixby Knolls area, where police responded to the active shooter call at 2:25PM.

Reports from the scene indicated that at least one other person was injured, and may have driven himself or herself to a hospital.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending family notification.

As of 3:00PM, police said there was no longer an active-shooter threat at the location. Police cordoned off the area and closed streets surrounding the business, where they are conducting a murder investigation.

A motive for the shooting is still unknown, though police have referred to it as a "workplace violence incident" on Twitter.

UPDATE: Not an active shooter. This was a workplace violence incident, resulting in a homicide investigation, which remains ongoing. — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) December 30, 2017

12/29/16 4:12PM | Long Beach police have confirmed at least one person is dead following a shooting at a Bixby Knolls law office earlier today. The incident is now being investigated as a murder.

The shooter is also believed to be dead at the scene, according to police.

12/29/16 3:35PM | Police are currently investigating a shooting at a business in Bixby Knolls that left multiple people injured.

The number of victims or their conditions are unknown at this time, said Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokesman Sgt. Brad Johnson.

Police responded to reports of an active shooter at a law office in the 300 block of San Antonio Drive at 2:25PM.

By 3:30PM, there was no longer an active-shooter threat at the location, according to police. According to reports from the scene, at least one person is dead and multiple others were injured. The gunman's condition is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

City News Service contributed to this report.