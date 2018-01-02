Homeless Man Found Dead Sunday Morning May Have Been Attacked

A homeless man who was found dead in Long Beach Sunday morning may have been struck in the head with a blunt object, authorities said.

Police discovered the victim when they responded to a person down call at 6:15AM in the 900 block of Elm Avenue.

Arriving officers noticed the man had sustained a head injury and appeared homeless. Long Beach paramedics determined he was dead at the scene.

The victim may have been struck by a blunt object, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

Officials said they do not know the motive for the death at this time and no suspect information is available. The investigation remains ongoing.

The coroner’s office will identify the victim and official cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Long Beach Police Homicide Detectives Donald Goodman and Mark Mattia at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).