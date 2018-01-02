Man, 23, Fatally Shot In Long Beach on Monday

A 23-year-old man was fatally shot just after midnight on Monday in the city’s historic Rose Park South district.

Gerald Jackson III of Long Beach was struck in his torso and lower body by gunfire, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

Officers located him when they responded to a possible assault with a deadly weapon call at 12:30AM near 6th Street and Temple Avenue.

Long Beach paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital in serious condition where he was later pronounced dead.

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, and it is unknown if the incident is gang-related,” LBPD officials said in a release.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call LBPD Homicide Detectives Shea Robertson and Oscar Valenzuela at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).