UPDATE: Long Beach Hotel Gunman Killed by Police Identified; More Details Released

UPDATE | Authorities this afternoon identified the gunman Long Beach police fatally shot after he held multiple employees of a Long Beach hotel hostage early Friday.

The suspect was Andy Vo, 35, of Irvine.

It appears the hotel, a Holiday Inn at Lakewood Boulevard and Willow Street, was chosen by Vo at random, according to a release from the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

Vo was not a guest at the hotel and does not have any relations to any guests or employees, officials stated. The suspect’s motive for the crime remains under investigation.

Authorities said officers responded to the scene at 12:50AM after one of the employees being held hostage called 9-1-1.

As arriving officers saw into the lobby they noticed the suspect armed with a gun. Based on information received and their observations, police believed the suspect was holding employees against their will and were dealing with a hostage situation, officials stated.

“Concerned for the safety of the employees inside and other guests staying in the hotel, officers quickly formulated a plan and entered the lobby,” the release stated. “They made verbal contact with the suspect and gave him several commands to drop his weapon. The suspect did not comply and an officer involved shooting occurred.”

Two officers shot at and struck the suspect in an effort to prevent him from shooting the employees or officers, according to authorities.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

The officer-involved shooting will be investigated by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the L.B.P.D.'s Homicide Detail at (562) 570-7255. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

