Woman Sentenced in 2015 Kidnapping, Murder of 3-Week-Old Long Beach Girl

A Thousand Oaks woman was sentenced today to 25 years to life in state prison after she pleaded no contest to the killing of a 3-week-old Long Beach girl and the attempted murder of some of the infant’s family, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Giseleangelique Rene D’Milian, 50, entered her plea to one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder and then was immediately sentenced by County Superior Court Judge Mark Kim.

D’Milian and her accomplice Anthony Ray McCall, 32, of Oceanside were each previously charged with the January 3, 2015 kidnapping and murder of Eliza De La Cruz and the attempted murder of Eliza’s mother, father and uncle. However, D’Milian was only convicted of trying to kill the baby’s father and uncle.

The baby’s body was found the next day in a trash bin in San Diego County.

D’Milian, McCall and a third defendant, Todd Damon Boudreaux, were also charged for the attempted murder of a 23-year-old woman and attempted kidnapping of her 4-month-old son in an El Segundo motel on February 6, 2015.

D'Milian orchestrated the plot to secure two babies after telling her married boyfriend she was pregnant with twins even though she wasn't, said Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Barnes who prosecuted the case.

McCall faces one count each of murder and kidnapping, four counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted kidnapping. His trial is expected to begin February 13.

Boudreaux, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact in October 2016. He is scheduled to be sentenced January 10.



The Long Beach and El Segundo police departments investigated the case.

Above, left: file photo.