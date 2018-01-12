Woman Stabbed at Long Beach Apartment Complex

A woman was stabbed and seriously wounded today at an apartment complex in Long Beach and a man was taken into custody.

Officers dispatched about 12:20PM to the 600 block of Locust Avenue to investigate an assault with a deadly weapon call came upon the unidentified victim, according to Long Beach police Sgt. Brad Johnson.



The woman, who was in serious condition, was taken to a hospital by Long Beach Fire Department paramedics, he said.



The suspect had fled prior to the officers' arrival, but was located during a search of the complex and taken into custody, Johnson said.



The man was not immediately identified, and no details were available about how, if at all, the suspect and victim were related.