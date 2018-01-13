Wilmington Man Arrested in Connection With December Shooting in Long Beach

A SWAT team arrested a 32-year-old Wilmington man accused in a gang-related shooting in Long Beach the day after Christmas that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries, police reported today.



Ezequiel Cuebas was arrested about 4:50PM Thursday, when investigators served a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of North Marine Avenue in Wilmington, according to Long Beach police.



The shooting occurred about 2:30AM on December 26 in the 1700 block of Cedar Avenue. The victim, who suffered an upper body wound, was found in the area of Chestnut Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway and taken to a hospital.



Cuebas was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and unlawful possession of an assault rifle and was being held in lieu of $1 million bail, police said.



“During the search of the residence, detectives recovered numerous firearms including an assault rifle,” according to a police statement. “It is not known at this time if any of the weapons seized during the search warrant were used in the original shooting.”

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to call Gang Detective Chris Valdez at (562) 570-7276. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers”by calling 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

Photo courtesy of Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).