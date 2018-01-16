Pair Arrested in Connection With Business Robberies in Long Beach

Two men were behind bars today in connection with multiple business robberies in Long Beach.

Cody Joel Ibershoff, 34, of Long Beach, and 51-year-old Jesus Cortez of Compton were arrested Wednesday, according to Long Beach police.



Detectives served search warrants at their homes and recovered three replica firearms, a shotgun and other evidence that tied the two men to a series of robberies that occurred between November 24 and January 3, police said.



Authorities allege the men were armed with handguns during the crimes, each time entering businesses between 8:00PM and 11:30PM and demanding money from employees before fleeing with cash.



No one was injured during the robberies, which took place on:

November 24 in the 1400 block of East Pacific Coast Highway

December 16 in the 3400 block of Long Beach Boulevard

December 18 in the 3100 block of Bellflower Boulevard

January 3 in the 2400 block of Bellflower Boulevard

January 3 in the 4400 block of East Broadway

“Throughout the investigation detectives uncovered similarities in each of the robberies that led them to identify the suspects,” according to police.



Cortez was being held in lieu of $1.65 million bail and Ibershoff in lieu of $635,000, according to sheriff's inmate records.



Both men are due in court January 30 in Long Beach, according to the sheriff's department.