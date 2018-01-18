Police Arrest Man Suspected of Selling Meth, Heroin in East Long Beach

Police arrested a 53-year-old man in a parked RV on Tuesday for allegedly selling drugs following complaints by neighbors of drug trafficking and thefts of packages from doorsteps.



On Tuesday, January 16 at 12:15PM, narcotic detectives served a search warrant on a parked RV in the 5900 block of Spring Street and took Long Beach resident Steven Starr into custody on charges of selling a controlled substance, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria.



The arrest was a result of community complaints to investigators of drug trafficking and door package theft, Chavarria said.



“Detectives hope the arrest will impact burglaries and package thefts in the area,” LBPD East Division officials stated on Twitter.

Starr is being held at Long Beach City Jail on $30,000 bail.