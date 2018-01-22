Suspect Punches Long Beach Officer Following Foot Chase, Gets Shot in Leg

A man was shot and wounded by police in Long Beach, following an alleged fight with officers trying to arrest him, said authorities.

The officer-involved shooting took place about 6:00PM. Saturday, in the 2400 block of Baltic Avenue, Long Beach police Sgt. Brad Johnson said.



“Officers saw a suspicious person on a bicycle,” Johnson said. “They attempted to contact that person, however he subsequently fled from them on foot.”



An officer chased the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Luis Perez of Long Beach, to the alley between Adriatic and Baltic avenues.



“Once our officer caught up to the suspect in the alley during the foot pursuit, the suspect was non-compliant with our officer’s commands and fought the officer,” Johnson said. “The suspect punched our officer in the face and tried to disarm him which led to the officer involved shooting.”



Perez was wounded in the leg, Johnson said. “The suspect (Perez) was then handcuffed and taken into custody.”



The suspect was taken to a hospital with stable vital signs and the wound was not considered life threatening, he said.



Perez was on active felony probation for burglary, according to police.



No officers were injured, Johnson said.



The OIS was being investigated by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Justice System Integrity Division shooting team.