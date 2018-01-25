Two Men Plead No Contest in Human Trafficking Case

Two men pleaded no contest Wednesday in a human trafficking case that involved a 20-year-old woman in Long Beach and a 15-year-old girl in Los Angeles.

Bobby Joe King, 25, and James Mark, 28, are both expected to be ordered to register as lifetime sex offenders when sentenced on February 21.

King, who entered his plea to a felony count of human trafficking to commit another crime and admitted a gang allegation, is facing 23 years in state prison, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Mark pleaded no contest to human trafficking of a minor for a commercial sex act, and is facing six years in state prison.

King met the 20-year-old woman in Long Beach several months after encountering her online in 2015 and made her work for him as a prostitute, according to Deputy District Attorney Troy Davis.

Mark met the 15-year-old girl in a park, displayed a gun and forced the teen to work for him as a prostitute, according to the prosecutor.