FBI Releases Security Photos of ‘Bladed Bandit’ Who Robbed Three Banks in LA, OC

Authorities on Wednesday circulated security photos of the so-called Bladed Bandit, who is wanted for brandishing a knife or gun while robbing three banks and trying to rob another in Los Angeles and Orange counties this month.



The man is described as white, about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a slender build and light-color hair and eyes.



“During the robberies, the suspect brandishes either a gun or knife and aggressively demands cash,” said Laura Eimiller of the FBI. “He threatens to hurt victims if they don't comply with demands.”



The man may have an accomplice, described only as a white man in his 20s.



The suspect robbed a Chase branch on January 2 in Seal Beach, a Wells Fargo branch on January 16 in Cerritos and a U.S. Bank location in Fountain Valley on January 18. He also tried to rob a Farmers & Merchants bank on January 16 in Long Beach.



Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the FBI at (310) 477-6565 or 911.