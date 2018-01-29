Two Long Beach Brothers Sentenced to Federal Prison for Tax Fraud

Two brothers were each sentenced Friday to almost 10 years in federal prison for using the Social Security numbers of dead people to obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax refunds.

U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton sentenced Adam Amadeo Battani, 42, and Sam Amadeo Battani, 41, both of Long Beach, to 119 months in federal prison.



Staton also ordered the defendants, who pleaded guilty in October, to pay $841,423 in restitution, according to Thom Mrozek of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

For three years, the brothers filed about 200 phony tax returns with the Social Security numbers of deceased people.

The two used dozens of bank accounts set up in the names of the dead to receive the refunds and then they withdrew cash through ATMs, Mrozek said.

The pair also wrote checks payable to themselves and relatives and would use the stolen money to get money orders, bars of silver and coins, Mrozek said.

They also sent money to others in Lebanon, Jordan and Denmark, Mrozek said.



The two were on supervised release from federal prison at the time stemming from a scheme to defraud banks and merchants in Nevada out of about $5 million, Mrozek said.

A Las Vegas federal judge in June 2011 sent them to federal prison for five years.