Former Teacher, Jehovah’s Witness Church Elder Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting a Minor

A 44-year-old former teacher and Jehovah's Witness church elder was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for sexually assaulting one of his 13-year-old students.

Jason Morris Gorski pleaded guilty November 14 to two counts of lewd acts with a minor younger than 14.

Gorski was a teacher at the now-shuttered Southwestern Longview Private School in Long Beach, where he met the victim, from 2003 to 2007, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

He had sex with the teen at various locations in Buena Park between June 2007 and June 2008, prosecutors said.

The victim, whose name was withheld, reported the sexual abuse to authorities and Gorski was arrested in June 2016.