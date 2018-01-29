DUI Crash Kills Long Beach Woman, 49

A 53-year-old motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after he broadsided a car in Long Beach Saturday night, killing a woman.

The crash was reported at 7:50PM at 8th Street and Euclid Avenue.

The victim, identified by authorities only as a 49-year-old Long Beach resident, was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Suspect Richard Roberts, 53, of Long Beach, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Authorities said the suspect was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma when he broadsided a 2007 Honda Fit on the driver’s side, which was being driven by the victim.

“The collision forced both vehicles to slide north to their resting place in the north/south lanes of Euclid,” authorities stated.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact L.B.P.D Collision Investigation Detective David Lauro at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).