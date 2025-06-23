Long Beach police say an 86-year-old woman was killed when the car she was driving was struck by another vehicle Saturday afternoon on Studebaker Road.

Police said the woman was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla westbound on Los Santos Drive around 2 p.m. when she “came to a stop past the designated stop sign and was in the lanes of Studebaker Road.”

A 2016 Chevrolet Colorado headed north on Studebaker struck the Corolla, seriously injuring the 86-year-old woman, police said. She died at the scene, according to the LBPD.

The Chevrolet Colorado’s driver stayed at the scene and was taken to the hospital to treat minor injuries, the department said.

Authorities have not publicly identified the woman as they work to notify family members of her death.

“At this time speed, distracted driving, and impaired driving are not being considered as contributing factors in the collision,” police said.