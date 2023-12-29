Police shut down a stretch of Santa Fe Avenue in West Long Beach Thursday evening as SWAT officers responded to reports of a suspect barricaded inside a nearby building.

Few details were immediately available about what sparked the standoff.

Two neighbors said the situation began around 4 p.m. when police arrived at the door of a nearby home on Adriatic Avenue and 34th Street where a couple and their daughter live.

The two neighbors, who asked not to be named, said they heard two loud bangs coming from inside the family’s home.

Before they were told to evacuate their home, the neighbors said they saw the daughter run out of the family’s residence and be taken away by paramedics.

Police were still at the scene as of 6:30 p.m. and they advised people to avoid the area.

Santa Fe Avenue was closed between 34th Street and Wardlow Road.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.