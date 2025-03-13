A man and his sister charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a 66-year-old man on a bicycle trail along the Coyote Creek Riverbed in Cerritos are scheduled to be arraigned today at the Bellflower Courthouse.

John Chong Moon, 54, and Cindy Kim, 58, both of La Palma, are charged with one count each of murder and attempted second-degree robbery, court records show. Prosecutors requested bail be set at $3 million for Moon and $2 million for Kim, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators were able to identity the defendants through a video taken of the siblings posted on TikTok, the District Attorney’s Office reported. The two were detained by officers from the Fullerton and Anaheim police departments Monday following a chase, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Cuauhtemoc Garcia was exiting his vehicle at about 12:30 p.m. Feb. 25 to take a walk along the Coyote Creek Bike Path, behind 13121 Briarwood St., near Don Knabe Park in Cerritos, when the defendants allegedly tried to steal his car, prosecutors said.

Garcia was shot when he did not hand over the car keys, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

“This was a senseless and brutal act of violence that took the life of a husband, father and businessman who simply wanted to enjoy a peaceful walk,” District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement. “My sympathies go out to his family as they grieve this unimaginable loss. We will pursue justice to the fullest extent of the law to hold those responsible accountable.”

If convicted as charged, both suspects could face a sentence of life in prison.