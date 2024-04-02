A 48-year-old man suspected of committing a series of residential burglaries where he would knock on doors to see if anyone was home has been arrested, the Long Beach Police Department announced Monday.

Detectives have been investigating at least 25 times when Long Beach resident David Silver allegedly posed as a salesman or service worker who would knock on the doors of residences and invade the premises when the homes were empty, police said.

“When the victim(s) did not appear to be home, the suspect entered the victim’s home and stole jewelry, collectible coins, heirlooms, jewelry boxes, and money,” the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement.

Police said detectives executed a search warrant on Friday in the 700 block of Alamitos Avenue, where they arrested Silver on suspicion of residential burglary. He was being held without bail.

Police alleged Silver committed burglaries in Long Beach, Glendale, Los Alamitos, Cerritos and Torrance. The department provided a list of break-ins it believes he committed:

Aug. 1, 2023 in the 1200 block of Hackett Avenue

Sept. 27, 2023 in the 3600 block of Ocana Avenue

Oct. 6, 2023 in the 2800 block of San Vicente Avenue

Oct. 10, 2023 in the 3900 block of San Anseline Avenue

Nov. 10, 2023 in the 5200 block of Pageantry Street

Nov. 20, 2023 in the 5200 block of Pageantry Street

Nov. 20, 2023 in the 3100 block of Fidler Avenue

Dec. 11, 2023 in the 3600 block of Charlemagne Avenue

Jan. 2, 2024 in the 3600 block of Karen Avenue

Jan. 4, 2024 in the 3800 block of Petaluma Avenue

Jan. 26, 2024 in the 5300 block of Ebell Street

Feb. 9, 2024 in the 5100 block of Peabody Street

Feb. 12, 2024 in the 3200 block of Marna Avenue

Feb. 22, 2024 in the 2600 block of Radnor Avenue

Feb. 22, 2024 in the 5300 block East 29th Street

Feb. 28, 2024 in the 3100 block of Marber Avenue

March 1, 2024 in the 6100 block of East Belen Street

March 4, 2024 in the 3600 block of Hackett Avenue

March 5, 2024 in the 6800 block of El Salvador Street

March 13, 2024 in the 3200 block of Kallin Avenue

March 14, 2024 in the 6200 block of East 6th Street

March 14, 2024 in the 3800 block of Marwick Avenue

March 14, 2024 in the 5500 block of Hanbury Street

March 22, 2024 in the 5300 block of East 29th Street

March 26, 2024 in the 3100 block of Rutgers Avenue

Police asked anyone who believes they may have been a victim or who has additional information to contact the LBPD Burglary Detail by phone at 562-570-7351 or by email at [email protected].

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.