A man charged with perpetrating a string of home burglaries that left Long Beach “shaken” is facing the possibility of life in prison if he’s convicted, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said today.

David Lee Silver, 48, has been charged with six counts of residential burglary. Police said Silver would pose as a salesman or service worker and knock on people’s doors to make sure they weren’t home before breaking in to steal jewelry and other valuables.

“For nearly a year, the Long Beach community has been shaken by these residential burglaries,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “No one should have to endure the violation and fear that comes with having their home invaded.”

In their original statement about Silver’s arrest, police said they’d linked him to 25 separate home burglaries between August 2023 and March 2024 in Long Beach, Glendale, Los Alamitos, Cerritos and Torrance.

A spokesperson for the DA’s office did not reveal whether Silver is expected to be charged in those additional break-ins other than to say the case “remains under investigation by the Long Beach Police Department.”

Silver was being held without bail, police said. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.