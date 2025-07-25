Long Beach police say they’ve arrested a Cabrillo High School staff member on suspicion of sexually assaulting a girl off campus.

Gabriel Vigil, 34, was a substitute groundskeeper and walk-on coach at Cabrillo, according to a Long Beach Unified School District spokesperson.

He started as Cabrillo’s head baseball coach earlier this year and previously was an assistant coach at Cabrillo, Mayfair, and Bellflower high schools, according to The562.org. He was also the director of baseball operations at the University of Charleston in West Virginia from 2018 to 2020, according to an online bio. In 2023, he was the interim head coach of Poly High School’s baseball program. He is a Cabrillo High School graduate, The562 reported.

He’s no longer employed at the district, the LBUSD spokesperson said in an email.

Police said they arrested Vigil at his home yesterday near Pacific Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway.

Detectives began investigating him on July 1 when another Cabrillo staff member reported “that a female teenage victim had been sexually assaulted off-campus,” police said in a news release.

Police said Vigil was arrested on suspicion of statutory rape, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes and contacting a minor to commit a felony. He was being held on $100,000 bail.

Police said there may be more victims. They asked anyone with information to contact Detective Jared Asato at 562-570-7321. Anonymous tips can be submitted through lacrimestoppers.org.