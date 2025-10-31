One person died this morning from a two-vehicle crash on the 405 Freeway in Long Beach.

The crash was reported around 7:20 a.m. on the northbound San Diego Freeway at the 710 Freeway, California Highway Patrol Officer Erik Larsen told City News Service.

Long Beach Fire Department paramedics performed CPR on the patient, but they were pronounced dead at the scene at 7:51 a.m., Larsen said.

A SigAlert was issued at 7:56 a.m., shutting down the HOV lane and lanes 1 and 2. It was cancelled at about 11:10 a.m.