Police say a 39-year-old man who was already serving multiple life sentences in prison has confessed to three more gang-related killings from 2004 to 2007.

The new charges for Glenn Cox, of Compton, stem from a confession he made to Avenal State Prison personnel in December 2023, according to Long Beach police.

Cox has been in prison since January 2008, roughly a week after he and two men murdered 25-year-old Jonathan Fernandez, a California Highway Patrol Officer’s son, as he sat in the backyard of a Pine Avenue duplex during a New Year’s party.

After implicating himself in additional slayings in comments he made to prison employees in 2023, LBPD homicide detectives interviewed Cox, during which he confessed to three separate shootings between 2004 and 2007, according to police. In those shootings, three Long Beach men were killed and three more were wounded, according to the department.

The shootings happened on:

Dec. 20, 2004, at about 11:15 p.m. in the 100 block of East Pleasant Street, which killed 22-year-old Carlos Serrano, of Long Beach, and 23-year-old Jermy Kershaw, of Long Beach.

Feb. 16, 2007, at about 12:05 a.m. in the 1700 block of Cherry Avenue, which killed 31-year-old Dino Marks, of Long Beach.

Aug. 26, 2007, at about 3:54 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Pacific Coast Highway, which caused non-life-threatening injuries to a man riding a bike.

Police said they also discovered evidence that corroborated Cox’s confessions, although they did not describe it in a news release. They believe all three shootings were gang-related.

Cox was booked for three additional counts of murder, three more counts of attempted murder and two additional counts of illegal possession of a firearm.

Police have presented the additional cases to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.