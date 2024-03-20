Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who they say rammed his vehicle into a patrol car Tuesday night near North Long Beach, according to the sheriff’s department.

In a statement, the LASD said deputies responded around 9:18 p.m. to the 15900 block of Indiana Avenue in Paramount after being notified that someone in the area was violating a restraining order.

When they arrived, they found the victim but no suspect, the statement said. That’s when deputies saw the suspect drive past the residence and out of sight, the LASD said.

The deputies searched for the suspect and eventually found him driving eastbound on Artesia Boulevard toward Downey Avenue, according to the statement.

By the LASD’s account, the suspect stopped at the intersection as a deputy pulled up behind him. That’s when the suspect put his car in reverse and “deliberately accelerated,” and crashed into the front end of the patrol vehicle, according to the LASD.

The suspect then got out while holding a knife and charged toward the deputies, authorities said. Two deputies shot him, according to the LASD.

Long Beach Fire Department personnel treated the suspect at the scene for his injuries, but he died, according to authorities. His name was not immediately available, but authorities described him as a man between 35 and 40 years old. Authorities say they recovered a knife from the scene.

Additionally, a deputy was taken to a hospital for injuries suffered when the suspect crashed into the patrol car, according to the LASD. No further injuries were reported.

The shooting shut down a stretch of Artesia Boulevard between Downey and Indiana avenues, the Long Beach Police Department said in a tweet Tuesday night.