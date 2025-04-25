A man suspected of slamming his puppy to the ground by her leash, kicking her as she lay motionless and then dragging her away in an attack captured on surveillance video in Long Beach is set to be arraigned today on a felony count of animal cruelty.

The charge filed Thursday includes an allegation that Alexander Cueva, 28, of Westminster personally used a deadly and dangerous weapon — a leash, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. (Police previously said he was from Long Beach.)

Cueva could face up to four years in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Cueva allegedly hoisted his six-to-eight-month-old German shepherd mix, Inara, by the neck with a leash early Monday morning, slammed her to the pavement and kicked her in the face before suspending the dog again and riding away on a skateboard, dragging her out of frame, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

A screen capture from a video posted to Nextdoor showing an incident of animal abuse in Long Beach on Monday, April 21, 2025.

The Long Beach Police Department said the attack — which was captured on surveillance footage that was shared widely on social media — occurred at 235 E. 12th St., near Anaheim Street.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, detectives located Cueva in the 800 block of Pine Avenue and took him to the city jail, where he was booked on suspicion of felony intentional cruelty to an animal, according to police.

Cueva has remained behind bars since his arrest.

The dog was placed in the care of Long Beach Animal Care Services, which issued a statement Wednesday saying the animal “is currently energetic, bright and responsive.”

Police say the dog shown in a viral video of abuse has been rescued and is being cared for by the city’s animal welfare workers. Photo courtesy Long Beach Animal Care Services.

“She sustained some injuries consistent with suspected trauma, but is expected to heal with time and care,” according to the Animal Care Services agency. “She will be placed in a foster home for her recovery.”

The agency noted that there have been reports about possible scams being orchestrated through GoFundMe pages by people claiming to have the dog in their care. Animal Care officials said anyone who would like to donate can do so through the agency’s website at bit.ly/LBACSdonate.

In a statement announcing the felony case against Cueva, District Attorney Nathan Hochman said, “To see this level of calculated violence inflicted on a helpless animal is deeply troubling.”

The case marked the second filed by the District Attorney’s Office this month involving an alleged attack caught on video against a dog.

Donald Jeffes, 40, pleaded not guilty last Friday to a felony count of animal cruelty after he was allegedly caught on video beating his American micro bully with a metal chain leash at a downtown Los Angeles apartment building.