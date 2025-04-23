The Long Beach Police Department says detectives have located a man seen slamming a dog onto the ground by its leash and then kicking the animal, prompting People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to offer a $5,000 reward leading to his arrest and conviction.

The man was captured on surveillance footage, which has been shared widely on social media, mistreating an animal at 235 E. 12th St. around 5:36 a.m. Monday, according to the LBPD.

The video shows a man hoisting the dog off the ground by a leash, swinging the animal over his head and slamming it into the ground. He then kicks the dog, again yanks it off the ground by its neck and continues walking with the animal slung across his back.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, the dog has been rescued and is safely in the care of Long Beach Animal Care Services.

“This type of cruelty has no place in our community,” Police Chief Wally Hebeish said in social media posts. “I want to thank our detectives and officers for their outstanding work in swiftly identifying and apprehending the suspect. We remain committed to ensuring those who harm others — especially the most vulnerable — are held accountable. We recognize the deep concern this incident caused throughout our community and appreciate the public’s assistance in sharing critical information.”

The suspect’s name and booking details weren’t immediately released.

Anyone with information related to the case was urged to call the Long Beach Animal Care Services at 562-570-7387 or the LBPD dispatch at 562-435-6711.